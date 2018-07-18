Democrats Are Pushing Conspiracy Theories, Calling This Our 9/11 Moment

What would a day be without hysterical Democrats imploding and a new conspiracy theory being waved around the media like raw meat in front of rabid wolves?
The attacks from the leftists are growing worse, absurdly so. Rep. Joe Kennedy III and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen are demanding the translators present during the Trump-Putin summit be summoned before Congress to report on everything that was discussed between the two leaders.
THE CONSPIRACY THEORY
Make no mistake. This isn’t simply about hating Trump. It’s about hating traditional Americans. They hate his supporters and all they stand for. Traditional Americans can go to Hell and take the Constitution with them.
It’s probably an ethical violation for the translator to report their conversation but that won’t stop the Democrats. The new conspiracy theory they are pushing is President Trump shared secrets with Russian President Putin.
Fake Vietnam hero Sen. Blumenthal is calling it a 9/11 emergency, claiming we are under attack. It’s absurd. He wants the translators and the security team who debriefed the President ordered to come before Congress. He also wants more sanctions against Russia but didn’t specify why.
The President is trying to end what is quickly becoming a second Cold War and these Democrats and NeverTrumpers want at war apparently. They certainly won’t allow the President to be successful on anything. Democrats are obstructionists.
“We are in a 9/11” level “national emergency because our country is under attack,” says Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who wants to subpoena Trump’s Putin meeting translator and the national security team that debriefed him https://t.co/5JxFEp0OPW https://t.co/rwVBt0EwnN
— New Day (@NewDay) July 18, 2018
THE DEMOCRATS’ FUTURE PLANS FOR THE USA
Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) also wants to talk to the only other American in the room, the translator Marina Gross. The Democrats smell blood in the water and they are on a fishing expedition. It’s the abusive character assassination they have engaged in regularly against the President. Today’s Democrats are behaving very badly.
There are riots in Chicago over a legitimate police shooting and no one mentions that the Revolutionary Communist Party is behind it. It’s what the Democrats want to happen.
Look at who the “future of the Democrat Party” is — a Communist know-nothing — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
This is our future USA and the only person standing between the people and our “future” is our imperfect President.
I think Trump is rather perfect. People make a mistake in seeing him as imperfect. Everyone makes mistakes, of course, but look at him. He is going full-time all day every day in his effort to save this country. No one else could or would do what he is doing. We need to be grateful.
These Democrats, if left to do what they desire will destroy this country. the Dem agitators are equipped with all of the AR-15s which Obama sent to the Drug Cartels. Wake up Americans.
Quoting Joseph Goebbels(Hitler’s mouthpiece), “The essence of propaganda consists in winning people over to an idea so sincerely, so vitally, that in the end they succumb to it utterly and can never escape it” “The masses need something that will give them a thrill of horror” “Whoever can conquer the street will one day conquer the state, for every form of power politics and any dictatorship-run state has its roots in the streets.”
Well said.
I’ve always had a tendency to try to understand or contemplate the counter side of whatever sparks my interest. I’ve seen far too many situations where “experts” are giving their point only to learn later, maybe they aren’t so expert, whether in courts, but especially in the media.
When it comes to Russia how many really know that country with all its complexities. Look at our own country and what was happening behind the scenes that no one in the public was privy to, and only because Hillary lost did we come close to finding out.
There was such an economic pressure put on Russia, along with Their Vietnam in Afghanistan, that the Old Soviet Empire collapsed on itself. What was the mantra after that time, “a peace dividend” and economic cooperation. What was Our action during that time. Under Bill Clinton he made concerted efforts to see that Boris Yeltsin became their leader. This is where the so-called “Oligarchs” were hatched. There were warnings at the time but everyone looked the other way.
Upon the breakup of the Soviet Union and its satellite states aligned elsewhere what was the West’s response. We systematically began to “increase” NATO in response. Wouldn’t this seem as a threat to a collapsed Soviet Empire. Now, there are some who say that Putin wants to return to the previous Soviet Union and, apparently, all its nations states. Is this really likely, or, is it more likely he wants to return to the “old Russian” empire that Crimea AND Ukraine were part of.
My family’s country of origin wasn’t Ukraine when they immigrated in the late 1800’s. Rather it’s listed as Russia. Would we accept Hawaii removing itself as a State. When it comes to Intelligence a great deal is “assumption”. We’ve assumed a great deal over the years, only to be caught unawares.
I began to second guess many policies of this country when we had a President who “decided” it was in “OUR” best interests to bring American style democracy to Middle Easter Muslim nations. You cannot “force” democratic values on a people because You believe everyone longs for freedom, especially when that freedom is considered to have originated decadence. When we were attempting to “export” democracy there were many who praised such actions and it is those same people who are now complaining currently. If we are going to criticize other nations because they do not meet “our” standards we should also look critically at what actions We have taken over the years and be willing to admit those failures and involvements.