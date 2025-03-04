Democrats Block Bill to Keep Males Out of Female Sports

Males forcing their way into women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, and sports is a gross injustice that anyone should be able to understand. Females who work hard to win in athletics are being forever robbed of their singular achievements by males who want to take them from them.

The House passed the “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.” HR 28, authored by Greg Steube. Two Democrats joined Steube – Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez, both from Texas.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed that “assaulters” and CEOs supported the bill. As a Representative, she’s in over her IQ points.

The bill moved to the Senate for its own version. That bill was sponsored by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).

By a 51-45 vote, a motion to invoke cloture on Tuberville’s “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act” failed.

A three-fifths majority, 60 votes, was needed to cap debate and proceed to a final vote.

“Senate Democrats just BLOCKED the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. Every Senate Republican supported it,” Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-WY) said in a post to X. “Americans agree — men should not compete against women in sports. Democrats are out of touch on this common-sense issue.”

Democrats are willing to die on this hill. Nearly 80% of Americans wants girls and women to have their own sports without getting smacked around by boys and men who are willing to steal their success.

Well, at least now the American people know the truth. Even after @realdonaldtrump’s landslide election, Democrats STILL support men competing in women’s sports. This is far from over. I’ll NEVER stop fighting to protect women and girls. — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) March 4, 2025

So much for Democrats wanting to end the male patriarchy.

Democrats want males in female sports. They demand it and will block any effort to do otherwise.

I was hoping the Democratic Party would reverse course. Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen with the leaders they have.

The party is trying to erase women, and they kill babies to the moment of birth. They take the power of God away from us by social engineering our population, and bringing in criminals and terrorists to ravage and kill us. When we try to deport them, they’ll use any means to keep them here. They are wildly spending our money on transgender operas and terrorists abroad and think nothing of it. Democrats are opposed to wiping out waste and fraud. This Democratic Party is not democratic.

