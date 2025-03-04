What Makes the CT Election Fraud Scandal So Different

There is an election ballot fraud scandal in Bridgeport. Democrat officials and others corrupted the absentee balloting. What makes this different from other cases is that they say this is what the Democratic Party expects them to do. The party comes around every four years, and they tell them to commit fraud. As a result, Republican lawmakers in Hartford have asked Attorney General Pamela Bondi to investigate the Connecticut selection system for a possible systemic issue.

They forged signatures, changed votes, registered illegals to vote because the party leaders told them to do it.

The Story

Five people: three Bridgeport council members and the vice chairwoman of the city’s Democratic party, were charged with election-related crimes on Friday as part of a widespread investigation into the city’s 2023 Democratic primary.

A judge overturned the results of that election.

The Connecticut Chief State’s Attorney’s office announced Friday that city council members Maria Pereira, Alfredo Castillo and Jazmarie Melendez are facing numerous criminal allegations for either mispresenting who is eligible to vote absentee, fraudulent voting, taking possession of voters’ absentee ballots or being present while voters filled out those ballots.

Wanda Geter-Pataky, the vice chair of the city’s Democratic Town Committee, is facing 92 separate criminal charges including conspiracy to take possession of multiple voters’ absentee ballots.

The fifth person charged is Margaret Joyce, a Stratford resident who participated in the absentee ballot push during the 2023 election and allegedly took possession of at least four absentee ballots.

The DTC vice chair was accused of violating absentee ballot laws. Gomes’ campaign claimed security camera footage showed Wanda Geter-Pataky placing absentee ballots into a drop-off box outside the Margaret Morton Government Center on Broad Street.

This was a primary and it us what they flawlessly do to their one. You canimagine what they do to the opponents,

