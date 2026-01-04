Democrats Call for Impeachment, Secretary Rubio Cancels NGOs

The latest news before we close down for the night. Some Democrats want President Trump impeached for Operation Absolute Resolve, and Secretary Rubio is abolishing NGOs.

Calls for Impeachment

Democrats are furious over the Trump administration’s strike on Venezuela and capture of comrade Nicholás Maduro. Some lawmakers want President Trump removed from office for taking out their communist comrade in Venezuela.

Democrats are beside themselves tonight. Another Democrat hero goes down, and he is in MAGA country after a successful three-hour ‘war.’

Late to the party bro. Wars over 😂https://t.co/OrVgNOcvoy — Damn Yankee 💯 🇺🇲 🦅 (@damnnyankee1776) January 3, 2026

The Venezuela strike has escalated tensions between Trump and congressional Democrats, who are furious about Congress being left in the dark about the three-hour war. As if telling them would be a good idea.

Is anyone talking about how remarkable this feat was? It really wasn’t a war. It was an action with military backing up law enforcement. They were there to arrest the criminals, Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The only mistake is sending then sending the criminals to New York City.

In any case, the Trump administration came at Maduro’s invitation.

Maduro dared Trump to come and get him. Ok. https://t.co/OfRVSenVDm — David Joe May (@TheGrayRider) January 3, 2026

NGOs No More

NGOs, the corrupt middlemen, will no longer receive the funds slated for foreign countries. The money will go directly to the countries.

The Trump administration is changing how and where the U.S. government delivers health aid worldwide.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States would negotiate agreements to deliver aid in new ways. The State Department will focus on the Western Hemisphere and the Asia Pacific.

Rubio’s new approach aims to end “a culture of dependency among recipient countries,” he said.

In the coming months, the State Department plans to negotiate new bilateral agreements with countries to deliver health aid in ways that eliminate nongovernmental organizations. For decades, U.S. officials assessed that those groups had more technical expertise than partner governments, so they helped manage and deliver health aid in many nations.

The new approach by Mr. Rubio is explained in a document the State Department released on Thursday. It is called “America First Global Health Strategy.” On the opening page, Mr. Rubio argued for changes to the traditional way of dispensing foreign assistance.

“Our health foreign assistance programs in particular have become inefficient and wasteful, too often creating parallel health care delivery systems and a culture of dependency among recipient countries,” he wrote. “Many of the NGOs that support these programs have committed many times to helping transition the work to local governments. But little progress has been made.”

Another Democrat leftist slush fund hits the pavement.