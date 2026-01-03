Scott Jennings on Our NYC Anti-Semite Mayor

Scott Jennings suggests that Jewish people are going to have a rough road with Zohran Mamdani as the city leader. He mentioned to CNN’s audience that Zohran Mamdani hired Al Qaeda’s lawyer [Ramzi Kassem]. It isn’t just Kassem. Zohran hired the worst people in New York City for every position. As Jennings said, we know what his agenda is going to be.

“Well, look, Mamdani’s core of his political support is extremely anti-Israel. There are a lot of anti-Semites that supported him. They were involved in his transition; they were involved in his, you know, Inaugural Committee; they were involved in his campaign. I mean, he has a constituency here. And they expect him to, at times, or more than at times, do things that you know, assuage their emotions as it relates to Israel and the Jewish community. He has a high bar to jump over here because of his own personal statements, because of the statements of the people who have supported his campaign.

“You asked Mayor de Blasio, was this a political mistake? Of course, it was a political mistake. If you are someone who thinks that it would have been smart to just leave in place this definition of anti-semitism, which virtually all Jewish organizations accept. But if you’re Mamdani and you’re catering to an extremely anti-Jewish or anti-Semitic political constituency, then I guess, from his perspective, it’s not a political mistake, because he wants them to understand that he’s with them on certain issues.

He’s on a tight rope, but it’s not likely he cares. He was chosen to turn New York City into a communist Islamist regime. That’s all he will care about.

“He’s on a real tight rope. Here. We have attacks that have increased across the country, and in New York City, tensions are high. There were people in the streets on October the seventh, on the two-year anniversary of New York, calling for another October the seventh, saying we didn’t go far enough. That’s what the protesters were saying.

“You’ve had protesters and violence in and around synagogues. He has to be extremely careful here. It would have been easy to reinstate these orders when someone raised it to his attention, but he chose not to do that as well.

Jennings said he deserves a clean slate, but it’s so obvious he is anti-Semitic, and anti-American.

“So you know, we’ll see how he acts. He’s a new mayor, and he did win the election, as Mayor de Blasio said, but on these issues, his own personal statements and his own supporters and their expectations of him are running headlong in here, into a lot of people’s fears about the antisemitism that is growing in New York City and around the United States of America.

“What is this guy going to do? Is he going to listen to us? Does he take our concerns and our fears seriously? He did hire al Quaeda’s lawyer [Ramzi Kassem] to be his chief counsel in New York City. Yet another person he’s put in his orbit that would cause potentially, you know, a random person in New York who lived through, I don’t know, 911 or a random Jewish person to say, what is the mayor up to?

“So look, he’s got a right to a clean slate. But at the same time, he has to understand that cleaning the slate or taking certain actions is going to raise questions in certain communities. And that’s exactly what’s happened this week. Now he’s in office. It’s not a campaign anymore. Everything you decide to do will be criticized, will be scrutinized. Does it have an impact on this constituency or that? And people ultimately are asking, Does he actually care about me? On the one hand, he says he cares, but on the other hand, he appoints people to things that make me afraid, and he, you know, wipes away the definition of antisemitism, and that makes me worried.

“So, you know he’s got to deal with the consequences of his own actions now that he’s an actual elected official and not just a candidate.”

New York City won’t do well, and the damage will likely be irreversible. I still can’t wrap myself around 30% of New York Jewish voters voting for him.