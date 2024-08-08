Democrats Call on Congress to Block Trump If He Wins, Threaten Civil War

Even if voters unquestionably elect Donald Trump as President, no matter the margin, and even if the election is universally accepted as free and fair, top Democrats are calling on Congress to block certification of the results and prep for civil war.

Ironically, Democrats charged Donald Trump with trying to stop an election certification.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, son of a communist professor, made this clear in a recent meeting with fellow leftists. He referred to section 3 of the 14th Amendment, the insurrection clause. He is still trying to claim that J6 was an insurrection and Donald Trump led it. However, it is what Democrats plan to do if Donald Trump wins.

Raskin stated in the tape below:

“…The greatest example going on right now before our very eyes is section three of the 14th amendment, which they’re just disappearing with the magic wand as if it doesn’t exist even though it could not be clearer. What it’s stating, and so you know, they want to kick it to Congress, so it’s going to be up to us on January 6th, 2025, to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he’s disqualified.

“And then we need bodyguards for everybody and civil war conditions. All because the nine justices, not all of them, but these justices who have not many cases to look at every year, not that much work to do, a huge staff, great protection, simply do not want to do their job and interpret what the great 14th amendment means.”

Democrats have sent me fundraising flyers explaining that they plan to block Donald Trump from office if he wins.

The American people must not respond with violence. These new Democrats might want to start a Civil War rather than lose power. Perhaps they plan to riot, loot, and burn buildings for four years. We must take back the country peacefully and can’t take the bait. The police and agents aren’t our enemies, but their leaders are.

Biden also tells people there will not be a peaceful transition of power. These Democrats won’t take no for an answer.

OOPSIE! What’d he say? Joe Biden said there will NOT be a peaceful transition of power if Trump wins. They are definitely PLANNING TO STEAL THIS ELECTION… pic.twitter.com/Kj4N1eR1l0 — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) August 7, 2024

Then there is Dr. Peter Hotez, another psycho. He wants to bring in DHS and NATO to fight anti-vaxxers. Can the UN forces be far behind? He wants to militarize vaccines.

Dr. Peter Hotez states we should use Homeland Security and NATO to fight against anyone who is considered anti-vaccine. He’s a tyrant who endangers our health and freedoms, threatening the well-being of children and adults alike. pic.twitter.com/8H5tqU76my — Dr. Ben Tapper (@DrBenTapper1) July 25, 2024

This is what they are capable of so why do people support them?

Let’s remind @TheDemocrats of the months of riots, dozens of deaths, hundreds of fires, and thousands of properties destroyed, that @VP @KamalaHarris and @GovTimWalz enabled, encouraged, and even funded in Minneapolis during the Summer of Love in 2020. pic.twitter.com/UTmDJp1lZO — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) August 6, 2024