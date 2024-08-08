Kamala Has a New Accent & Seems Open to an Israel Arms Embargo

Kamala wants to prove that she’s black, so she now has a black southern accent. The joke is that she portrays herself as a new, positive change for America, and she’s just another subservient figurehead. The same people who told Biden what to do will tell her what to do.

She still isn’t granting interviews or answering reporters’ questions.

I have never heard this accent from Kamala https://t.co/T2xtch30BR — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) August 8, 2024

There is something else that should serve as a warning for Jewish Americans if they haven’t already gotten the message. She met with The founders of the Uncommitted National Movement, the group that mobilized more than 100,000 people to withhold their votes from President Biden in this year’s Michigan primary over his support for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. They want allegiance turned away from Israel to Hamas/Gaza. She has not been supportive of our ally but did say Israel has the right to self-defense when she met with them.

She invited them to meet with her before the event, and they talked about a weapons embargo. Since she agrees with Biden withholding weapons from Israel, this seems like a wink and a nod in their favor.

The truth is that Middle Easterners are pouring in illegally through our border, and they will eventually have more votes than Jews. Democrats know this and are abandoning Jews.

She also picked a running mate who has anti-Israel sentiments and has diminished the Holocaust as just another genocide. He says it should be treated as an anomaly and as another human rights abuse.

“Photos show #Walz posed with Hatem Bazian, an anti-Semitic scholar who has for years defended anti-Israel terrorist activity. Bazian is the founder of Students for Justice in Palestine, the group behind many of the pro-Hamas and anti-Semitic rallies.”https://t.co/TzUSj0RFlR — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) August 7, 2024