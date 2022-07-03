Democrats Cancel Independence Day

Democrats want to take away your right to self-defense, and they want to kill unborn babies on a whim to the moment of birth. They appear devastated since they couldn’t do it for July 4th. They also want the EPA to rule as opposed to Congress. At least that is this week. If they don’t get their way, they cancel Independence Day apparently.

With Biden, they get everything they want, including expensive gas and oil. Still, it’s not enough.

For Independence Day, they want you to know they hate America and they hate you.

Burn it all down says this silly goose:

My mood this year is more like what about if we burn this country to the goddamn ground, as a little treat? — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) July 2, 2022

“Independence” Day, my ass. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) July 2, 2022

Wow, confused:

You psychopaths took women’s right to control their own body away and you are working to subjugate them in to second class citizens and you bitch because they don’t want to celebrate “independence” day? Is this supposed to be a fu$&ing sick joke?!?! https://t.co/ZHeUKecgS1 — Texas Paul Schroder (@Paultx890) July 3, 2022

Frederick Douglass said this when we had slavery – we had slavery and Jim Crow thanks to Democrats:

Fredrick Douglass on July 4, 1852: “Your celebration is a sham; your boasted liberty, an unholy license; your national greatness, swelling vanity; your sounds of rejoicing are empty and heartless…your shouts of liberty and equality, hollow mockery” — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 1, 2022

I don’t know what to say to Dean here since I’m not a biologist.

How can our nation celebrate “Independence Day” when the GOP Supreme “Court” just stripped women of the right to personal freedom?! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 1, 2022

Conservatives are going to trample on human rights, then turn around and celebrate Independence Day weekend. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) July 1, 2022

This is the same guy who wants to call men ‘women” and force vaccinations on everyone.

Today is the anniversary of the Civil Rights Act and Monday is July 4th. And yet here we are in 2022 without basic civil and human rights or independence and fundamental freedoms for women. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 2, 2022

If Democrats don’t get their way, it means they don’t have freedom.

I’m not celebrating Independence Day because I don’t like I live in a free country anymore — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) July 2, 2022

This one is a racist, ageist, man-hater who wants to cancel “old white men”.

Happy Independence Day for Old White Men. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) July 1, 2022

Independence Day is a fucking joke as long as Women do not have the right to bodily autonomy. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 2, 2022

This one wants to save our democracy by killing unborn babies on a whim and disarming Americans who didn’t do anything wrong. Cancel her instead.

I’m a Loud Jewish unarmed pro choice Democrat in Red Midland Texas. I speak truth to power even with guns pointed at me. I am going to help get Beto elected. On this Independence Day weekend I feel inspired to save our democracy! #IndependenceDay2022 — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) July 3, 2022

Dummies should be canceled:

Those who tried to overthrow our democracy on January 6 should not be saying happy Independence Day. You wanted a tyrant in power and broke your OATH to the constitution. — Staff Sergeant Gonell, Aquilino (@SergeantAqGo) July 1, 2022

He’s probably a Lakota like Elizabeth Warren is a Cherokee:

If Republicans in Texas want to replace slavery with “involuntary relocation” then I want to replace Independence Day with — Stolen Land Day. #LandBack — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) July 2, 2022

