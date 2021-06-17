Andy Biggs: Juneteenth was weaponized to divide Americans



















Juneteenth is Emancipation Day, not Independence Day. Despite that, Democrats are calling it Independence Day or Freedom Day to divide Americans and compete with Independence Day.

Andy Biggs said it was weaponized by Democrats as is everything Democrats do.

This goes along with the lie that the country was founded on slavery in 1619. The country was founded in 1776 and no one in the colonies enslaved anyone in 1619.

Every year, black people will be reminded they were enslaved and that Independence Day isn’t July 4th.

Democrats want to guarantee that black people remain on their plantations in perpetuity.

I voted against a bill that would make Juneteenth National Independence Day a federal holiday. Like with everything else, the Democrats weaponized this bill for their own agenda. My thoughts below: pic.twitter.com/Prwmh5woHe — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) June 17, 2021

