Donald Trump Becomes Emotional Over America

I posted this video yesterday, but I wanted to post it again because it puts a lot of criticisms of Donald Trump to rest. One of the things I hear, even from Republicans like Ben Shapiro and Erick Erickson is that he is evil and lacks morals. How could you watch and listen to this man, and not appreciate the sacrifices he has made for his country. He has faults, but who doesn’t?

Would Ben and Erick sacrifice as much?

At this point, despite liking Ron DeSantis, I can’t see anyone who could take on these Stalinists, and Marxist-Leninists and stick with it like Donald Trump. We are fighting for the survival of America. It will take toughest guy in America.

The former president detailed some of the destruction: energy dependence, decline of the economy, and the degradation of the military. He slammed the modern media as the “enemy of the people” and noted that “we are a nation where free speech is no longer allowed.”

“We are a nation that is hostile to liberty, freedom, and faith,” he added.

President Trump gave Americans hope and vowed that as “one people,” the MAGA movement would restore the integrity and liberties of the country after a victory in 2024.

[That’s another thing. None of the candidates are talking about Making America Great Again. They’re talking about fighting wars and other Bush nonsense.]

The former president declared, “Like those patriots before us, we will not bend, we will not break, we will not yield, we will never give in, we will never give up and we will NEVER EVER BACK DOWN!”

Donald Trump continued, “Together we will COMPLETE the mission, we will cross the finish line, we will evict Crooked Joe Biden from the White House and we will TAKE BACK THIS COUNTRY with a righteous and magnificent victory on Election Day 2024. The great silent majority is rising like NEVER BEFORE.”

The problem is the Left will try to imprison him. The hatred from the Left is real and it’s extreme. We fight the Civil War through Donald Trump or live as slaves to a tyrannical state.

Watch him become emotional:

In his speech in South Dakota, @realDonaldTrump gets emotional when talking about the decline of America under Joe Biden and how Americans are hurting every single day. This is a man who loves his country. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XMNg5AYhGX — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) September 9, 2023

We all need a little perspective sometimes!!! pic.twitter.com/IggTWFk9fH — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 9, 2023

2/ The reality is that my father has the best campaign operation in Iowa he’s ever had. He’s leading the state by 37%, the campaign has Captains in all 99 counties, over 1,000 precinct captains, they’ve collected 25,000 caucus pledge cards (including 10,000 at the State Fair),… — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 8, 2023

Related