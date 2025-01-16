Democrats Claim the High Road: They Accept Election Results

Jamie Raskin, son of a communist professor, boasts of how democratic Democrats are. They accepted the results of the election. Democrats are suddenly constitutionalists?

America can either be guided by the rule of law or the zig-zag confusion of disinformation and propaganda. Democrats will follow the rule of law every time. pic.twitter.com/FjNXFytGiw — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) January 15, 2025

Here they are not accepting the results of elections.

Here’s ten minutes of every prominent Democrat denying Donald Trump won the presidential election in 2016. These same people now tell us questioning the result of a presidential election is a direct threat to our democracy. pic.twitter.com/h428LRT8Tq — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 23, 2022

Lol. Three years after losing to Trump, Hillary Clinton was still denying the legitimacy of the 2016 election. “[Trump] knows he’s an illegitimate president…I know that he knows this wasn’t on the level.” pic.twitter.com/tFpywDeKOK https://t.co/pJOftJXih5 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 15, 2025

Here’s 24 minutes of Democrats denying that Trump won the 2016 election freely & fairly. pic.twitter.com/DD8w2BBsuS — Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) January 15, 2025

