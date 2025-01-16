Progressive Staffers on Capitol Hill Want to Work Less

Progressive staffers on the Hill in both the House and Senate are worried about burnout. They have a way to avoid it. They will work far fewer hours for the same salaries.

They are asking for this to build a strong, diverse workforce, “to improve work satisfaction, and increase staff retention of diverse employees” by having a “sustainable approach”. To do that, it would mean a 32-hour work week on a rotating basis.

Those are our representative’s staffers of the left – always looking out for us.

Their work is “intense,” and they deal with “life-changing matters.” They must do it all in a “thorough and timely way.” It’s “very rigorous.”

They don’t have “a predictable and sustainable work environment.” They want to be “more effective and efficient” by working less than the average working man or woman.

They want to work a 32-hour work week “without a reduction in pay.” They claim it is likely there “won’t be any reduction in productivity.” In fact, they say productivity will increase.

There was a trial in which “70% of the workers” produced the same performance and didn’t experience “burnout.” If that doesn’t work out, they’re willing to work “five days but fewer hours.

They want to have at least a pilot program set up. [Sure, that way, they can behave for the pilot program and then goof off when they actually do it across the board.

To conclude, they say it will help “increase retention, boost productivity, and improve the quality of life for your team.”

Wow, what a deal.

The average staffer makes S35 an hour to $73,000 annually to start, depending on the responsibility.

