Democrats Demand Open Border Laws to Fund ICE

Democrats, who refuse to act on America’s behalf, now refuse to fund the detention and deportation of criminal aliens. Congressional far-left Democrats are using Alex Pretti’s death to make extreme demands. They say they will fund the agency if the administration agrees to their demands. These demands will make it impossible to deport more than a handful of people in each city each year.

According to Politico, Democrats are coalescing around several DHS bill changes that make ICE’s job of detention impossible.

They will require judicial warrants for immigration arrests. That would overrule a recently disclosed ICE memo asserting judicial warrants are not required. You can see how the judges rule.

Other laws would mandate that federal agents identify themselves with more than a number, putting themselves in danger of doxxing.

Their mandates would require DHS to cooperate with state and local investigations. That would mean Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey get to tell ICE and federal agents what to do. It makes them subservient to the state and local governments. That is unconstitutional.

Democrats hope to limit the allegedly “mission creep of federal agencies.” That means the President can’t use federal agencies as he plans.

Others also want to end roving patrols and profiling, require agents to use body cameras, and end arrest quotas.

If the government shuts down again, Republicans must end the filibuster. If they don’t, then it’s over for the worst problem we have—open borders. Not only will we have millions of new gangs and criminals in the country in perpetuity, but we also have a future with one-party rule. And that party is communist-led.

Democrats will give them all amnesty and citizenship the next time they are in power. The new Americans will vote for them to stay in the country.

As I said repeatedly, allowing millions of people in from communist countries will turn us into communists. Allowing criminals in will make us criminals.

What Demanding Judicial Warrants Means

According to Fox reporter Bill Melugin, if reports are accurate, Democrats are demanding judicial warrants for all ICE arrests before they will fund DHS. It means that after allowing tens of millions of people from around the world to pour into the US without any vetting, most targets would not be arrested.

ICE agents would only be allowed to go after illegal immigrants who committed a FEDERAL crime AFTER entering the US illegally.

State and local crimes would be off the board, and those criminals cannot be deported. Feds do not enforce state and local crime.

Bill Melugin provides an example:

If an illegal immigrant gets arrested in Minnesota for a DUI crash causing great bodily injury (state crime) and bonds out of jail, ICE would not be able to target him for arrest because there would be no judicial warrant (not a federal crime).

ICE would not be able to target anyone for just being in the U.S. illegally. They would have to wait for a federal crime to be committed, and then a federal judge would have to sign off on probable cause for arrest.

There would be no hope of “mass deportations” or most deportations or widespread immigration enforcement.

Currently, warrants are NOT required for ICE arrests under US law. They need probable cause that the target is detainable and/or deportable on immigration grounds. and use I-200 and I-205 civil administrative warrants.

The most common judicial warrants ICE uses to target aliens right now are for illegal re-entry (8 USC 1326), a federal felony when a deported alien has re-entered the U.S. after deportation.

Democrats are making illegal immigration legal. They want open borders.

That is a limited population, as most non-citizens haven’t been deported before. ICE DOES need a judicial warrant to enter homes. Their administrative warrants do not allow them to enter private property. That’s why we often see them waiting for a target to go to or from work when they’re in public.

One ICE contact in a sanctuary city told Melugin, “If we need a judicial warrant for every arrest, we would maybe have 15 arrests in a year.” (in his city).