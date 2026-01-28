Emboldened Progressives & the Raging Marxists March on Schools

According to the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) reporter Jorge Ventura, the radicals are energized after getting Greg Bovino out of Minnesota.

“The tensions are still high and the energy, to be honest, these folks have been given kind of a new lift in their morale because their view, their view of Bovino being relieved, they view that as a major victory,” Ventura said. “And this upcoming Friday, there’s another massive general strike here, where thousands are gonna come out, and protest and close their businesses and just demand that ICE completely leave the city, but the morale of the protesters and the agitators has also been lifted with the news of Bovino being relieved.”

President Trump probably had to make some changes since it appears the Border Patrol agents didn’t follow protocol. Also, the language used about Alex Pretti gave the left, including the media, ammunition.

The heroic Greg Bovino was relieved of his Minnesota responsibilities, and his men have left Minnesota. It looks like Stephen Miller will stay, and Kristi Noem will be sidelined, at least in Minnesota.

Miller now admits he told Noem that Alex Pretti was a domestic terrorist. However, most people believe it came from Greg Bovino. In any case, Mr. Bovino is falling on his sword.

I think that was a big mistake, but what do I know? I don’t like it. A protocol error only became fatal because of the behavior of the trained radicals. Now, Democrats demand ridiculous concessions. There is no satiating them.

Hopefully, the president won’t leave Minnesota. It’s a disaster for fraud, radicals, and illegal alien criminals.

How It Will Likely Go From Here

It is not likely the mayor or governor will cooperate any more than they have. The city and state do not honor immigration hold requests. That hasn’t changed.

ICE, Tom Homan, and Todd Lyons will probably run the Minnesota operation. ICE doesn’t raid Home Depots, but that did allow for more arrests. However, the PR was terrible. ICE will track aliens and continue making arrests.

Progressive [communists] Democrats have decided illegal entry is not a crime, and they want open borders. Illegal entry is a crime. The first offense is a misdemeanor. The Democrats claim no one can be illegal, but of course, they are here illegally. Democrats are playing semantic games.

They operate under the communist delusion that we live on stolen land. They think that people from anywhere south of the border have more right to be here than Natives, and I don’t mean Native Americans. Everyone with citizenship is a native.

If Trump caves completely and leaves Minnesota, the hardcore left Democrats will expand their operations.

The Marxist March on Schools

Look at what is happening at Ola High School in McDonough, Georgia, and you will see what I mean.

The hardcore left has spent decades changing the vernacular, burying it into our psyches, and normalizing it. Such things as noblesse oblige [From each according to his abilities to each according to his needs], disparate outcomes, phobic anything, human-caused climate change, common-sense gun control, dis – mal- and mis-information, diversity, equity, inclusiveness, existential threat to democracy, everything opposed to them is far-right, fair share, food deserts, hate speech, taxes as investments, justice for all the grievances over the past 200 years, marginalized, Palestinians [mostly Jordanians kicked out of Jordan], path to citizenship [amnesty], immigration reform [amnesty], worker’s rights, and so on.

And the worst ones of all are the labels Progressive and Democratic Socialists (like Maduro). They are weasel words for communists. Socialism has also become a euphemism for communism.

Now we have stolen land.