Stephen Miller Notes a Possible Protocol Failure in Mr. Pretti’s Death

Top White House aide Stephen Miller said Tuesday that officials were evaluating why Customs and Border Protection agents in Minneapolis “may not have been following” proper protocol before the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti.

In a statement to CNN, Miller said the White House had “provided clear guidance to DHS that the extra personnel that had been sent to Minnesota for force protection should be used for conducting fugitive operations to create a physical barrier between the arrest teams and the disruptors.”

“We are evaluating why the CBP team may not have been following that protocol,” he said.

Trump weighed in on the Alex Pretti shooting in Minneapolis, saying about Pretti, “he certainly shouldn’t have been carrying a gun,” criticizing that Pretti had “two fully loaded magazines” at the scene.

Mr. Pretti was trained to get in ICE’s face, and he came armed with a loaded gun and a bullet in the chamber.

Apparently, many of these radicals really believe that immigration enforcement in Nazism. Then, so be it; they are stupid.