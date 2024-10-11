Democrats’ Disgrace: From Stalking Ducks to Trump Baby to Naked Statue

Before his speech to the prominent Detroit Economic Club, the Detroit Free Press published a photo of a massive naked sculpture of President Trump.

The Detroit Press claimed it was “sparking laughter.”

The Detroit Press delegitimizes itself with this yellow journalism.

The statue first appeared outside Kamala Harris’s Las Vegas rally. A spokesperson for the anonymous sculptor said it was going on tour throughout the swing states.

Alinsky: RULE 5: “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.” There is no defense. It’s irrational. It’s infuriating. It also works as a key pressure point…

Before that, Leftists labeled him Orange Man, and the media ran with it. The media even made his face orange when he appeared on TV.

Then there was the Trump Baby Blimp. It was everywhere – even in England. Antifa came up with it.

Years before, they had a duck following Donald Trump around to mock him. Hillary Clinton had set up a creepy Donald Duck stalking campaign.

Who remembers the duck protest of October 2016? It was idiotic and very base with creepy paid protesters dressed in shabby Donald Duck costumes stalking Trump’s campaign to disrupt his rallies. Donna Brazile said Hillary Clinton approved it!

We knew Hillary approved it. Bob Creamer said it himself, on tape, in an undercover Project Veritas video.

This is pure Alinsky: Rule 12: Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions.

Unfortunately, it works. It’s callous, destructive and dishonest, and it works.