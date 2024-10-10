Sickos: Whitmer Feeds Chips to a Woman Kneeling at Her Feet

Kamala Harris interviewed on a raunchy podcast that discusses body parts in the most vulgar terms. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did her one better. She appeared in the Instagram feed of a Canadian feminist influencer, Liz Plank. Whitmer played dominatrix to the subservient feminist wearing a Harris-Walz hat and kneeling like a dog.

Whitmer fed chips to the leftist podcaster.

During the podcast, Plank asked Whitmer if she ever thinks about getting a “post-birth abortion” on her two daughters. The pair also talked about “masculinity” and why men don’t support Democrats.

Maybe they don’t support them because so many of them don’t like men and think they’re toxic if they’re masculine. Additionally, their voting blocs include illegal migrants, prisoners, and weirdos as they leave Americans behind. Many men don’t like that.

This is what we want representing us? She’s a leading Democrat contender for President in 2028.

Stop the madness. A little decorum and self-respect in our leaders would be nice.

Leftist podcaster Liz Plank posted this bizarre video of Governor Gretchen Whitmer feeding her a Dorito… pic.twitter.com/TjSlTjY7vS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 10, 2024