Sen. Mazie Hirono Tries to Cover for the Dem Illegal Alien Scam

Mazie Hirono falsely claimed Elon Musk lied about Democrats using government money to attract and retain illegals for their votes. All you have to do is look at what they have done to know Elon Musk is telling the truth.

One of the actions Biden took was to give Social Security numbers to Illegal aliens pouring in across the border. Then he gave millions standing to qualify for welfare (SSI). In California, Gov. Newsom is giving them free healthcare. New York does the same.

You have to love how Mazie conflates legal immigrants and illegal immigrants in the following post.

Not just those programs! Democrats also use every other government money tool to attract and retain illegals, like unemployment insurance, disability insurance, tax rebates on nonexistent income, SBA loans, student loans, COVID payments, FEMA money for luxury hotels, etc, etc https://t.co/zRFt5Y52yT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2025

Luke Rosiak noted, “And the biggest scam of them all, EITC, the welfare program they tricked Republicans into looking the other way at by calling it a “refundable tax credit” (where “refundable” means the exact opposite of its definition: you get money that you were NOT going to pay in taxes).”

Democrats are giving them housing, assistance with buying homes, SNAP benefits, free healthcare, free tuition, business loans, and more that we don’t give our poor or our veterans. It’s done to buy their votes and keep them here for the House seats.

Biden made sure to give parole, asylum, refugee status, conditional entry to as many aliens as possible so they could collect SSI welfare. In exchange, illegal aliens will support Democrats who supply them with freebies. They will even join marches for them, exercising political clout.

