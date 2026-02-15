No One Is Talking About the Virginia Catastrophe

The Virginia Democrats are not discussing the Potomac catastrophe. It is the worst wastewater catastrophe in American history. This should be national news, but the media is focused on Nancy Guthrie. Hundreds of millions of gallons of raw sewage are pouring into the Potomac, and the Democrats don’t care a whit. They are too busy putting their far-far-left agenda through.

The Story

The Potomac wastewater catastrophe occurred on January 19, 2026, when a sewer line collapsed near the Clara Barton Parkway in Montgomery County, Maryland.

It released approximately 243 million gallons of raw sewage into the Potomac River. This incident has been described as one of the largest in American history, with estimates suggesting the spill could have exceeded 300 million gallons.

The spill has raised significant concerns about public health and environmental damage, with researchers measuring E. coli levels that are 4,000 times above recreational water quality standards.

The D.C. Water CEO has committed to reclaiming the Potomac River, but questions remain about the adequacy of public warnings and the potential long-term impact on the river’s health.

“It’s now the worst wastewater catastrophe in American history,” says @LarryOConnor about a sewage leak threatening the Chesapeake Bay. Virginians, he says, are the victims. “Their governor and two senators have not said a damn thing about it. They’re more focused on their own… pic.twitter.com/6ZcH49kWtb — 2WAY (@2waytvapp) February 15, 2026

Millions of Gallons of Raw Sewage

DC Water says the underground sewer line that burst and began spewing wastewater into the Potomac River four weeks ago could take another 10 months to repair.

Although DC Water crews continue to successfully divert the majority of the sewage away from the river, officials say more than 240 million gallons of sewage have made their way into the Potomac.

In the latest spillover, a mass of flushed wipes clogged the utility company’s temporary pumps, releasing an additional 600,000 gallons of sewage water into the Potomac.

“The risk of flow entering the Potomac River exists until we can get the flow back into the Potomac Interceptor. Right now, it’s bypassed through the C&O Canal and then routed back into the Potomac Interceptor,” DC Water COO Matthew Brown said.

“And so that is our goal. That is what we are working towards. And there are people on site 24 hours a day working to make this happen,” he said.