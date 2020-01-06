Democrats Forward a War Powers Act

It’s hard to know whose side the Democrats are on as they defend terrorist Qassem Soleimani, continue to spread Iran’s propaganda, and attempt to prevent the President from executing his lawful duties. Iran attacked Americans dozens of times in 2019. It had to stop.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House of Representatives will vote soon on a war powers resolution to limit President Donald Trump’s military actions.

“Last week, the Trump administration conducted a provocative and disproportionate military airstrike targeting high-level Iranian military officials,” Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues Sunday. “This action endangered our service members, diplomats, and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran.”

“As members of Congress, our first responsibility is to keep the American people safe,” she continued. “For this reason, we are concerned that the administration took this action without the consultation of Congress and without respect for Congress’s war powers granted to it by the Constitution.”

Killing a terrorist parading around organizing an attack on a U.S. Embassy in the midst of a ‘Big Attack’ is hardly disproportionate. The House Democrats want to waste more time and continue to do nothing else.

If they want to prevent the President from keeping Iran from killing our soldiers and diplomats, whose side are they on?

Watch:

Pelosi continued, “It reasserts Congress’s long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration’s military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days.”

In the Senate, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and ranking member of the Foreign Relations Committee, Robert Menendez, D-N.J., wrote to Trump asking him to “immediately declassify in full the January 4, 2020, war powers notification you submitted to Congress following the U.S. military operation targeting” Soleimani.

Schumer knows a lot of this information cannot be declassified, certainly not quickly.

What they fail to mention in the media is that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Milley said he is 100% certain of the intelligence. He is also certain of the ‘Big Attack’ which is a Soleimani plan to kidnap and execute U.S. diplomats and Military personnel to start a war.

Speaking to reporters in the White House briefing room, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said members of Congress “will be briefed, but they should also calm down” and “celebrate” Soleimani’s death.

She said it was “fine” for Trump to order an airstrike killing Soleimani without congressional authority, comparing it to former President Barack Obama ordering the mission to kill al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Even Obama’s former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson said it was well within the President’s powers.

Watch: