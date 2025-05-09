Democrats Furious Over Firing of a Librarian of Congress

President Trump fired a Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, and Democrats claim she was “callously fired”. She was a Biden-Harris pal and a top Clinton donor.

Obama callously appointed her to the Library of Congress just as he left office, where she behaved callously.

The AP says this is part of Trump’s purge of those who oppose him. Excellent idea.

President Donald Trump abruptly fired Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden on Thursday as the White House continues to purge the federal government of those perceived to oppose the president and his agenda according to the AP.

DEMOCRATS ARE LIVID

Democrats are losing a plant that controlled the documents and pushed obscene literature and drag queens into children’s libraries.

Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, said Hayden was “callously fired” by Trump and demanded an explanation from the administration as to why.

“Dr. Hayden’s tenure has been marked by a steadfast commitment to accessibility, modernization, and the democratization of knowledge,” DeLauro said in a statement. “Her dismissal is not just an affront to her historic service but a direct attack on the independence of one of our most revered institutions,” reports the AP.

The sudden firing comes after accusations from conservative groups that Hayden promoted children’s books with “radical” leftist agendas.

“Carla Hayden is woke, anti-Trump, and promotes trans-ing kids,” the American Accountability Foundation tweeted earlier Thursday. This was just hours before the firing was made public. “It’s time to get her OUT and hire a new guy for the job!”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) applauded Hayden as “an accomplished, principled, and distinguished Librarian of Congress.”

“Donald Trump’s unjust decision to fire Dr. Hayden in an email sent by a random political hack is a disgrace and the latest in his ongoing effort to ban books, whitewash American history and turn back the clock,” he said, reports the NY Poar.

“The Library of Congress is the People’s Library. There will be accountability for this unprecedented assault on the American way of life sooner rather than later,” he added.

She let Lizzie play Founding Father James Madison’s flute.

BREAKING: Trump fires U.S. Librarian Of Congress Carla Hayden, in charge since President Obama appointed her (2016) She let Lizzo use Madison’s flute pic.twitter.com/bxxkAyUWl4 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 9, 2025

She’s lucky she’s only being fired.

She was a bad seed from the start. I saw it and wrote about it all those years ago. She lied to Congress. As far as I’m concerned for Carla Hayden + American Library Association, FAFO: How it started: ALA leader lies to Congress. How it ended: Fired. https://t.co/HgnqCUT1Bv — Dan Kleinman of SafeLibraries® (@SexHarassed) May 9, 2025

