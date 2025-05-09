French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested to the Israeli Prime Minister that the UN might arrest him if he traveled to France due to a UN warrant. However, he made special arrangements for an HTS (ISIS, al Qaida) Syrian leader to travel to France without arrest. He is under a UN arrest warrant as well.

Netanyahu Would Be Arrested

In November, the Foreign Ministry did not say outright that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel would be free to travel to France. However, the Ministry argued that an I.C.C. rule on immunity may apply to him.

In November, Macron would not say that Netanyahu would be free to come to France and not be arrested.

“France will comply with its international obligations,” the ministry said in a statement. But it added that while the Rome Statute — the 1998 treaty that established the court — demands “full cooperation” with the court, it also says that a state “cannot be required to act inconsistently with its obligations under international law with respect to the immunities of states not party to the I.C.C.”

The ministry added, “Such immunities apply to Prime Minister Netanyahu and the other ministers concerned and will have to be taken into account should the I.C.C. request of us their arrest and surrender.”

French President Emmanuel Macron could have asked the UN to grant him travel without arrest, but he didn’t.

He has also banned Israel’s navy and companies from shows such as the Euronaval show.

Israeli delegations will be able to attend the event. However, contractors cannot showcase their military equipment at booths, the person added after being granted anonymity to discuss a matter that isn’t public yet.

In June, Paris banned them from attending Eurosatory — one of the world’s biggest arms fairs for the land armament sector. A court later overturned the decision, but too late for the Israeli firms to actually come.

In recent weeks, Macron has urged countries several times to stop weapons deliveries to the Israeli government if the arms are used in Gaza and Lebanon, and said behind closed doors on Tuesday that Netanyahu should not “ignore United Nations decisions” because “a U.N. decision created his country.” Netanyahu was outraged by the interventions.

Macron Welcomes Syrian Jihadist to France

The UN has banned the interim head of the Syrian Jihadist President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, from international travel. He traveled to France to meet with President Macron. Macron must have asked the UN to allow his travel without arrest.

“This meeting is part of France’s historic commitment to the Syrian people who aspire to peace and democracy,” the Elysee Palace says. Macron said he’s meeting in the interests of peace for the Syrian people.

Sharaa headed the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which spearheaded Assad’s downfall after 14 years of civil war. The group formerly had links to Al-Qaeda. The US still labels it a terrorist group, and al-Sharaa a terrorist.

The Right-Wing Reacts

French right-wing leader Marine Le Pen accused Macron of hosting talks with “a jihadist” in a “provocative and irresponsible” meeting with Syria’s “jihadist” president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, for the former Islamist rebel’s first European visit.

She wrote on X: “Stupor and consternation,” and described Mr Sharaa as “a jihadist who has been through Daesh and al-Qaeda”.

Denouncing what she called “provocation” and “irresponsibility” on the part of the French president, she added: “Once again, Emmanuel Macron is damaging France’s image and discrediting its commitment, particularly to its allies, in the fight against Islamism.”

“The Islamist militias that have sown death among our compatriots in bloody attacks are massacring minorities,” she said.

Eric Ciotti, the UDR leader and a Le Pen ally, was also furious.

“Emmanuel Macron’s reception of the Islamist Syrian dictator in Paris is a mistake,” he said. The decision was “a fundamental error that contributes to the international recognition of an abominable regime”, he said.

Al-Sharaa’s army of terror slaughtered 1700 people, mostly Alawites but also Christians, Druze, and Yazidis, upon taking over Syria. He has been in Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and other terror organizations, but they dressed him up in a suit, and he’s fine now, but Netanyahu is not.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militias, which have become the army and special services, have unleashed a bloodbath in the provinces of Tartous and Latakia.

