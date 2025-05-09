Brandon Johnson’s Building Ghettos for Chicago

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is going to build ghetto housing and will probably fill the apartments up with people here illegally. In the clip below, he explains his plans – sort of. What I take from it is he’s building ghettos so white people don’t come in and improve it.

Johnson has to cover the housing shortage now that he is a sanctuary city:

“That’s the end of the purchase of land. Go through the process, six developers, five of which are black, three are women. We are moving in the right direction. And we’re going to continue to move aggressively with development, particularly for housing and making it affordable.

“I promise the last thing. Green social housing is another initiative that we’re putting forward to create, essentially a government nonprofit entity that allows for Revolving Loan to continue to build more affordable units, and then to make sure that that affordability remains in place.

“Because what happens is, you build property, you build homes, and then, of course, natural accrual and gentrification takes place. This is a way to stave off gentrification while not only being able to purchase the land, go through the process…”

The Ghetto Builder

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson: “Our city will build green social housing and prevent facing gentrification” pic.twitter.com/cs64gr2Y0S — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 9, 2025

He is also tearing down history, especially the famous and beautiful statue of Columbus in Columbus Circle. He wants the presentation to show “our collective humanity.”

Columbus was not a villain but a hero to the peaceful tribes. President Trump is trying to make him a hero again.

Maybe he didn’t get the news. https://t.co/5YllMjSUh8 — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) May 7, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email