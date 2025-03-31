CBS Poll: Trump at 50%, Signal Chat Didn’t Affect His Popularity

A CBS You Gov poll, released Sunday morning, surveyed more than 2,600 Americans on March 27 and 28.

They want the President to concern himself with prices over tariffs and most approve of deportation efforts.

The signal app incident doesn’t appear to have affected Trump’s poll numbers, though people thought it was serious. Overall, people don’t want it used.

Thanks to the media propaganda, after only two months, the population is blaming Trump almost as much as Biden for inflation (38% Biden, 34% Trump).

They don’t want Trump to take over Greenland.

Overall, people want judges to review the President, especially Democrats, and don’t support impeachment, especially Democrats.

How would this poll look if the media told the truth about the threat of judicial review? What if they understand what it means to support Marxism?

