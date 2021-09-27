Democrats have an ingenious plan to put lipstick on the $3.5T pig bill

















Democrats have a new plan to sell their multi-trillion-dollar ‘human infrastructure’ socialist bill. It assumes you’re all stupid. They now want you to believe it costs “zero dollars” and we mustn’t talk “numbers and dollars.”

Joe Biden actually tweeted out today [Obviously, someone does it for him because he’s mentally impaired]:

“My build Back Better Agenda costs zero dollars.

“Instead of wasting money on tax breaks, loopholes, and tax evasion for big corporations and the wealthy, we can make a once-in-a-generation investment in working America.

“And it adds zero dollars to the national debt.”

It’s untrue and no one who thinks rationally, watching the rising prices, believes it.

Pelosi too. Her take is we mustn’t talk numbers and dollars!

Oh, right, Queen Nancy Antoinette, ‘let them eat ice cream’ Pelosi, with the 25,000 freezer for her luxury ice cream.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the Democrats’ reckless $3.5 trillion tax-and-spending spree: “let’s not talk about numbers and dollars.” pic.twitter.com/mwnpSH6hTE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2021

A Washington Post leftist activist posing as a journalist said we’re focusing too much on costs.

My groceries were free, because I paid for them with cash, not debt. https://t.co/ypgjyeehFt — Kyle Sammin (@KyleSammin) September 26, 2021

