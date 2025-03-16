Democrats Hit New Low in Polling But They Have a Poster Girl

A recent CNN poll indicates that the Democratic Party’s favorability rating among Americans has reached an unprecedented low of 29%, a drop not seen since CNN began tracking these metrics in 1992. This decline in popularity spans a broad spectrum of public opinion, with only 63% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents viewing their party favorably.

NBC News poll: Just 7 percent of Americans have a very favorable opinion of the Democratic Party… the lowest number ever recorded.

BREAKING: Americans’ favorable view of the Democratic Party has fallen to 29%, the lowest ever recorded in CNN’s polling dating back more than 30 years. pic.twitter.com/VzJ6ZDLRBJ — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 16, 2025

Poster Girl

Democrats need to keep sending Crockett out. She’s the perfect representation of the new Democrat party.

Poster Boy

We also have a Soros-tied poster boy who is as clueless as Crockett.

Welker: The Democrat party approval number are at historic lows. Why? Murphy: The American people just want us to fight Donald Trump harder — because if we don’t, we’ll lose our Democracy. They are completely lost. pic.twitter.com/fTsHJJMfZz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2025

