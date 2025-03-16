Democrats Hit New Low in Polling But They Have a Poster Girl

By
M Dowling
-
2
42

A recent CNN poll indicates that the Democratic Party’s favorability rating among Americans has reached an unprecedented low of 29%, a drop not seen since CNN began tracking these metrics in 1992. This decline in popularity spans a broad spectrum of public opinion, with only 63% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents viewing their party favorably.

NBC News poll: Just 7 percent of Americans have a very favorable opinion of the Democratic Party… the lowest number ever recorded.

Poster Girl

Democrats need to keep sending Crockett out. She’s the perfect representation of the new Democrat party.

Poster Boy

We also have a Soros-tied poster boy who is as clueless as Crockett.


