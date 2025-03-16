Judge Boasberg’s Past Involvement Is Sketchy

Obama-appointed Judge Boasberg has been a loyal Democrat operative. He was a FISA court judge during Trump’s first term when he was spied upon.

Boasberg reviewed then-FBI Director James Comey’s memos before they were released and he oversaw the release of Clinton emails in 2016.

He gave FBI lawyer Clinesmith probation for perjury after he falsified FISA documents that allowed the FBI to spy on campaign worker Carter Page, a very innocent man. They even falsely painted Page as a Putin spy.

As many know, Judge Boasberg was a FISA Court (FISC) Judge. But it gets worse. He also reviewed James Comey’s memos prior to release in 2018 and oversaw release of Clinton emails in Judicial Watch case back in 2016. Boasberg gave FBI Lawyer Kevin Clinesmith probation for lying… https://t.co/48zqOtkpkP — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 16, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email