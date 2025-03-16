Man Set on Fire in Perfectly Safe New York City

Early Sunday morning in Times Square, a 45-year-old man walking with his girl was attacked and set on fire by an assailant. The attack took place around 3:55 a.m. at the intersection of 41st Street and 7th Avenue, leaving the victim with severe burns to his face and arms. The attacker looked Middle Eastern.

This poor victim. What kind of Hellscape is this?

But don’t worry, Democrats assure us New York City is perfectly safe.

Soros District Attorney Alvin Bragg is a shoe-in for re-election. There is no hope for New York City.

With Kathy Hochul as governor, the state has no hope. To make matters worse, Andrew Cuomo will likely become Mayor. Cuomo is the man who passed bail reform, and started the crime wave.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email