Democrats: In Search of New Leaders Find Kamala, AOC, Pothole Pete

Low Confidence

The confidence rating for Democratic leadership in Congress stands at 25% in a Gallup poll conducted April 1-14 and released on Thursday. That’s nine points below the previous low of 34%, which was recorded in 2023.

According to Gallup, confidence in Republican congressional leadership stands at 39%, which is well above the 24% low hit in 2014.

“Democratic congressional leaders’ rating among their own party faithful has fallen 41 points since last year to their lowest point ever,” Gallup noted in its release.

The reason? The current crop of Democrats aren’t far-left enough and attacking Donald Trump enough.

Yale loves the Big Three

The Yale Youth poll of registered voters put Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Pete Buttigieg in the lead for president in 2028. Harris, daughter of a communist, topped this crop with 28 percent, followed by Ocasio-Cortez, a communist, with 21 percent, and Buttigieg, son of a communist, with 14 percent.

California Governor Gavin Newsom had six percent support.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro reached a paltry five percent, followed by Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly with four percent. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had a four-way tie for seventh place. The only ones with usable brains are Shapiro and Beshear, and they are awful, too.

Electric Bernie

As the NY Times helps in the search for a Democrat leader, they announced that AOC and Bernie Sanders “electrify” their [far-left] crowds.

Bernie Sanders and his apparent heir, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have drawn enormous crowds on their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, energizing a beaten-down Democratic Party, writes the NY Times.

Those monster crowds — more than 200,000 people in all, according to organizers — have turned out to cheer on a fiery anti-Trump, anti-billionaire message from Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York during their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour of Western states. Mr. Sanders even surprised attendees at the Coachella music festival near Los Angeles last week, popping onstage to introduce the singer Clairo and make an appeal to young people.

