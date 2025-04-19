State Senator Says Andrew Cuomo Is Losing His Mental Acuity

An opponent of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo for mayor claims his “mental acuity is in decline.” She said residents can’t afford a “Joe Biden moment” at City Hall.

State Sen. Jessica Ramos claimed the 67-year-old Cuomo has a dementia-like issue. She said it during a Post editorial board meeting on Thursday.

“I don’t think the City of New York can afford a Joe Biden moment. I think that there are real reasons why he’s not answering questions,” Ramos, referring to the former president’s mental decline in office.

She used Cuomo’s testimony before the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. He put elderly patients in nursing homes, sending thousands to their deaths as did Governors in several other states.

“Even when he went before Congress, he just can’t remember details about what he did,” Ramos, 39, said.

Republican lawmakers and other critics accused him of lying, which Cuomo denied.

“His mental acuity is in decline,” Ramos repeated when The Post editorial board pressed her to clarify her bombshell accusation.

Cuomo would be the oldest mayor elected to City Hall since Abe Beame took office in 1974.

Ramos is no bargain. She’s another New York City far-left radical. She is a horror and a fierce advocate of the communist Working Families menace.

“There is no democracy without opposition, without dissent.” Candidate for New York City Mayor @jessicaramosqns explains why she is taking part in the anti-Trump #50501protest today. L2FTVcast@gmail.com to license pic.twitter.com/Hjb8rwCo4F — ℝ (@L2FTV) April 19, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email