Democrats Made Trump’s Election Certification About J6 2021

Democrats made today’s election certification as miserable as they could by raising the specter of January 6, 2021, as something it wasn’t — an insurrection.

The Oval Office resident for the past four years falsely claimed J6 is the day we almost “lost America, lost it all.” Everyone knows he is an empty shell. He can read off a teleprompter, sound angry, make nasty comments, and tell us his favorite flavor of ice cream.

Democrats won’t let it go. I’m not condoning riots, but it was only a riot, and most people were peaceful protesters, and others merely trespassed in the Capitol. For that, they served years in prison and were bankrupted.

Every Democrat has lied about this for four years. They are Stalinist and despicable. They are ruining the nation.

Biden won’t stop destroying every aspect of this Republic, from medals to Stalinist lawfare; he won’t stop until January 20th.

Biden says J6 is the day we almost “lost America…lost it all” pic.twitter.com/ieqxXhNpNK — Julia (@Jules31415) January 5, 2024

The charges and punishments were grossly exaggerated to convey the false narrative that it was an insurrection. Democrats have continually lied about this, claiming officers died as a result. They lied about Brian Sicknick.

Tucker Carlson, on this anniversary of January 6th. “The footage contains electronic bookmark that is still archived in the Capital’s computer system. That means Liz Cheney and the J6 Committee viewed this tape, she saw it, they saw it. But refused to release the tape. Why?… https://t.co/iaYV4k4lis pic.twitter.com/LBt8YCuQUI — RealRobert (@Real_RobN) January 6, 2025

The only one who died because of the protest/riot was Ashli Babbitt. A Capitol Hill police officer murdered her.

A Navy Sailor was sentenced to 27 months in prison for spying for China and giving them military secrets. A January 6th attendee received 17 years in prison for knocking over a fence. The Biden DOJ is intentionally weakening America and being weaponized against political… pic.twitter.com/iNTCcu6LED — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 9, 2024

Look at these lying fools.

Democrat Leaders just held a mourning session to commemorate the 4th anniversary of January 6th pic.twitter.com/YKp7f8CJiU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 6, 2025

