Democrats Made Trump’s Election Certification About J6 2021

By
M Dowling
-
2
9

Democrats made today’s election certification as miserable as they could by raising the specter of January 6, 2021, as something it wasn’t — an insurrection.

The Oval Office resident for the past four years falsely claimed J6 is the day we almost “lost America, lost it all.” Everyone knows he is an empty shell. He can read off a teleprompter, sound angry, make nasty comments, and tell us his favorite flavor of ice cream.

Democrats won’t let it go. I’m not condoning riots, but it was only a riot, and most people were peaceful protesters, and others merely trespassed in the Capitol. For that, they served years in prison and were bankrupted.

Every Democrat has lied about this for four years. They are Stalinist and despicable. They are ruining the nation.

Biden won’t stop destroying every aspect of this Republic, from medals to Stalinist lawfare; he won’t stop until January 20th.

The charges and punishments were grossly exaggerated to convey the false narrative that it was an insurrection. Democrats have continually lied about this, claiming officers died as a result. They lied about Brian Sicknick.

The only one who died because of the protest/riot was Ashli Babbitt. A Capitol Hill police officer murdered her.

Look at these lying fools.


