Hochul to Increase Payments to a Program That Serves Illegals

Welfare champion Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York has proposed a huge expansion of the state’s child tax credit. People here illegally can collect. New York is a one party state and Hochul runs it like a dictator.

Hochul wants taxpayers to pay for an increase in the maximum credit from $330 to $1,000 per child under four years old and $500 for children aged four to sixteen. It will financially assist approximately 1.6 million families with the rising child-rearing costs.

The taxpayers get to work hard to pay for it.

The proposal has garnered support from various stakeholders, including state senators and advocates for child poverty reduction, who view it as a crucial step toward alleviating child poverty. However, there are concerns about the fiscal implications, with estimates suggesting an additional $676 million annual cost to the state budget. The plan includes a phased implementation over two years and aims to extend benefits to families previously excluded by income limits.

It’s a big invitation for more illegal immigration. The more children they have, the more thousands they will get. It’s insane.

Hochul said:

She is “proposing the most significant expansion of New York’s child tax credit in State history. It’s going to give 1.6 million parents up to $1,000 per child to help cover costs that come with raising a family. Working parents deserve a break. That’s what this plan gives them.”

“Let’s face the facts,” she said. “Raising a family is more expensive than it’s ever been. My plan to help New York parents? The biggest expansion of the Empire State Child Credit in our state’s history.

She is worried about people having increased costs if they are on the dole, but not the people who have to pay for the people on the dole.

But you just began charging people $9 dollars to drive their cars into Manhattan. The people most likely to do that are families. This is worse than the time you took selfies on the subway the day after that woman was burned alive. pic.twitter.com/J7z77wyXPR — LEONIDAS (@JustAskLeo) January 6, 2025

