DNA Contamination in Pfizer Vaccine 6 to 470 Times Safe Limits

The Food and Drug Administration supervised a study published in the Journal of High School Science at the end of last month. It was carried out by three high school students from Virginia under the supervision of FDA scientists. They found high levels of DNA contamination in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines.

They found levels six to 470 times higher than regulatory safety limits.

“The potential health risk posed by residual small DNA fragments is currently unknown,” the students state, but they also note that DNA contamination could cause something known as “insertional mutagenesis,” which may result in cancer.

The Defender reports DNA contamination in COVID-19 mRNA vaccines was first detected in 2023.

As many as eight studies have also reported similar findings.

“All teams concluded that this contamination poses an unacceptable risk to three-quarters of the world’s population… Three teams so far have demonstrated the integration into human cells. To what extent this is happening to everybody injected needs to be investigated.”

Maryanne Demasi, Ph.D., an investigative medical reporter, was the first to report on the study.

“Now that DNA contamination of the mRNA vaccines has been verified in the laboratory of an official agency and published in a peer-reviewed journal, it becomes difficult to ignore,” Demasi wrote. “It also places vaccine manufacturers and regulators in a precarious position.”

