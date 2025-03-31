Democrats March for Criminal Alien Rights in Texas

In Texas, Democrats led by Rep. Green march for criminal alien rights to due process. They have in the past demanded taxpayers pay for their lawyers. Reports indicate that people here illegally were marching in the crowd, which is particularly galling.

Democrats believe the fight is about more than just immigration. This is about the soul of America. One participant said the last few month doesn’t feel like the country she grew up in.

If you don’t agree with them, they claim you are fear mongering and scapegoating. Democrats insist the immigration system is broken, but it’s not when our leaders follow the law.

Watch:

