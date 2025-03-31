“Big Problems” for Zelensky as He Backs Out of Minerals Deal

Ukrainian President Zelensky is trying to back out of the minerals deal – again. He did it once in public, and after that, he said the minerals deal was back on but then backed off. Now he wants joining NATO as a condition of a minerals deal. People online are criticizing Trump for the deal, but it’s a deal that would require Zelensky to pay the US back. It also puts US companies and security in Ukraine.

Zelensky is better at backing out of deals than making peace deals.

“Zelensky, by the way,” Trump said, “I see he’s trying to back out of the rare earth deal — and if he does that, he’s got some problems, big, big problems.”

BREAKING: Trump says Zelensky is trying to back out of the minerals deal: “Zelensky, by the way, I see he’s trying to back out of the rare earth deal — and if he does that, he’s got some problems, big, big problems” pic.twitter.com/SwmHUftfEy — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 31, 2025

President Trump also said last week that the U.S. and Ukraine should soon be reaching a minerals deal, which would help his administration recoup some of the money it loaned the Zelensky government.

However, Zelensky said during a Friday press conference that he would not recognize U.S. military aid as loans.

“We are grateful for the support, but this is not a credit, and we will not allow it,” Zelensky stated.

A rare minerals deal might hinder Zelensky’s money laundering operation.

Trump also addressed his discussions on a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, expressing confidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not backtrack on commitments.

Trump sternly warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, alleging that Kyiv is trying to walk away from a rare earth minerals deal previously negotiated with the United States.

“I think Zelenskyy, by the way, he’s trying to back out of the rare earth deal, and if he does that, he’s got some problems – big, big problems,” Trump stated. He added that Ukraine had agreed to the deal but is now attempting to renegotiate terms, which he suggested would not be tolerated.

Trump also mentioned his ongoing efforts to negotiate a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. Asked about his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump denied any deterioration, stating that he believes Putin will honor commitments made regarding a partial ceasefire.

There is a near-zero chance that Mr. Zelensky will agree to any peace deal.

Today, together with the First Lady of Ukraine, the speakers of parliaments, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and the Prime Minister of Ukraine, we honored the memory of our people whose lives, tragically, were taken by the occupiers. Russian war criminals must… pic.twitter.com/djmdMCHIye — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 31, 2025

The EU and Ukraine want to continue the war with the US military since they can’t defend themselves. They want our youth fighting Russia.

I held a special meeting after the Bucha Summit with speakers and representatives of partner countries’ parliaments and the European Parliament. Our guests were unequivocal: Europe will not forget the moral conclusions drawn from this war. It cannot be allowed for Putin, other… pic.twitter.com/JUuNfyeolC — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 31, 2025

President Trump also said leveraging tariffs to exert pressure against adversarial nations is effective. He cited secondary tariffs on Venezuela as an example of how economic measures can drive compliance, hinting at a future broader tariff strategy.

He also said he is serious about a third term but is not interested in discussing it now. His current term has nearly four years left.

