Epstein Victim Says She Is Near Death

Virginia Giuffre, who was sex-trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein as a 17-year-old, said she was told she had four days to live after a serious car accident. She is in kidney and renal failure and is now receiving specialized care. She made the post on Instagram a week before she said she had four days to live.

Giuffre said she had suffered renal failure following a high-speed collision with a school bus.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure; they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday evening.

The Daily Mail reported that Giuffre, née Roberts, lives in Australia, but it is not known where the bus crash happened or where she is receiving treatment.

Mrs. Giuffre said she was forced or coerced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions when she was 17 and he was 41. She said she was given $15,000 for one of those encounters. Andrew denied it but settled out of court for a reported £12 million out-of-court settlement.

He sat for a now famous TV interview in which he didn’t come off as honest.

Giuffre has pleaded with President Trump to release the Epstein files.

This is Virginia Giuffre. She was sex trafficked by Jeffery Epstein and claims she was assaulted by Prince Andrew. Currently in the hospital after a car crash and given 4 days to live. (Wtf) According to daily mail, this photo was uploaded to instragram with a message below. Her… pic.twitter.com/yDspsH0McD — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) March 31, 2025

