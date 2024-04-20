Democrats Move a Bill “to Ensure Trump Is Murdered”

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) introduced legislation on Friday to terminate Secret Service protection “ for any person upon sentencing following a conviction for a Federal or State offense that is punishable for a term of imprisonment of at least one year.”

Democrats not only want to imprison Donald Trump for an invented crime, they don’t want him to have any protection.

This is why we need the House to remain intact.

The DISGRACED Former Protectees Act claims there would be “potential for conflicting lines of authority within prisons.” It would also “allow judges to weigh the sentencing of individuals without having to factor in the logistical concerns of convicts with Secret Service protection.”

It is meant for Donald Trump. They filed 91 charges against him because they want to imprison him until he dies.

The bill’s fact sheet says his “unprecedented 91 felony charges in Federal and State courts across the country have created a new exigency that Congress must address.”

If they can’t get him killed, they want him hurt and humiliated. I wonder who thought this up? Bennie’s J6 panel mate? Liz Cheney? Jaimie Raskin, son of a communist professor? The Communist Party? Just wondering.

