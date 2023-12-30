Oppressive Democrat Regs on American Appliances Are Here

The Biden Democrat government will not leave us alone. For no gain whatsoever in the climate, they will destroy our little luxuries – like appliances. They have passed suffocating regulations on just about every gas appliance. All appliances will be affected due to the water and energy restrictions being placed on manufacturers.

The oppressive Department of Energy (DOE) efficiency standards for dishwashers, washing machines, stoves, and water heaters have been announced, and earlier rules for air conditioners, furnaces, and light bulbs took effect this year. It’s the year of destroying American appliances so they can push us to electric everything.

ENERGY AND WATER USE WILL MAKE THEM VERY INEFFICIENT

All the regulations will bring about higher prices and reduced product performance. Cheaper appliances will be history. Worst of all, the proposals tighten the already-strict energy and water use limits for dishwashers and washing machines, reports the Wall Street Journal.

A November 24 Wall Street Journal article by Austen Hufford, “Why Does My ‘Efficient’ Dishwasher Take a Zillion Minutes for a Load?”, documents the struggles many consumers face from these standards as well as the lengths some must now go to get their dishes and clothes clean.

Adding to the inconvenience, consumers also report having to rinse the dishes before and/or after running them in the dishwasher to get them sufficiently clean or running them twice. Apparently, efficiency with regard to homeowners’ time is not a consideration when setting efficiency regulations.

For washing machines, the current regulations mandate so little water to be used that homeowners have had to take matters into their own hands to clean their clothes. The article describes how some consumers have learned to dump extra water into their machines mid-cycle, while others risk voiding the warranty by tinkering with their washers to increase the flow.

THE REGULATIONS HAVE BEEN APPROVED

The Biden administration unveiled the new approved environmental regulations Friday targeting multiple popular home and commercial appliances. The Department of Energy (DOE) both finalized new energy efficiency standards for residential refrigerators and freezers and proposed standards for commercial fans and blowers. The agency claims the actions would eliminate 420 million metric tons of “dangerous carbon dioxide emissions” over the next three decades and save households and businesses $5 billion a year on utility bills.

They just make this up. All the prices will go up for very little or no gain as the people behind it fly around in jets and luxuriate on yachts.

CHEAPER MODELS ARE HISTORY

According to the announcement, the updated standards, which will take less efficient but cheaper models off the market, will, in 30 years, remove the amount of emissions generated by the combined annual emissions of 12.7 million homes.

The standards targeting fans and blowers are the first-ever federal regulations targeting those appliances. DOE said that the proposal “follows the lead” of efficiency standards established by California and will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 318 million metric tons in the next 30 years.

“Refrigerator standards are much like dishwashers and clothes washers, where there’ve been so many standards over the decades that we’re either at the point of diminishing returns or negative returns,” Ben Lieberman, a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, told Fox News Digital in an interview Friday. “And there is a tendency for the agency’s own analysis to inflate the benefits.”

In other words, they’re lying.

THEY TAKE AWAY CHOICE

“Consumers are perfectly capable of making these decisions on their own, including consumers who want to buy extra efficient refrigerators or other models,” he continued. “What these standards do is they force that choice on everyone, whether it makes sense for them or not. And we know from history that, in some cases, these standards raise the upfront cost more than you’re likely to earn back in the form of energy savings.”

In April, Lieberman led a comment letter alongside more than 15 other consumer organizations, arguing DOE’s efficiency standards for stovetops proposed in February “almost certainly compromise some of the features that gas stove users want, and all for the sake of saving an insignificant amount of energy.” According to the agency’s analysis, those standards would effectively ban half of all available stoves.

THE RADICAL REDESIGN OF YOUR APPLIANCES

According to Nationwide Marketing Group, the manufacturers will be forced to radically redesign gas ranges and cooktops, removing features such as heavy, continuous grates and multiple large burners that consumers expect.

What would the new ranges mean for your customers?

Here are a few examples:

Longer boiling times. Testing has shown that the time it would take to boil a pot of water would increase by about seven minutes. Over a full year, the standard could cost consumers nearly a full day simply waiting for water to boil.

Fewer large burners. The standard could mean ranges and cooktops would have no more than one large burner. This is a major inconvenience, of course, especially for large families.

Possibly no more low-input burners, which are typically used to melt ingredients, simmer and keep foods warm.

The standard, which would save consumers only $1.50 a year, appears to be an attempt to push consumers toward electric and induction ranges and cooktops.

