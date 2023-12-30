Space Force Deputy: Child Mutilations Are “Critical Healthcare”

Lt. Gen. DeAnna M. Burt is the “Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Operations, Cyber, and Nuclear, United States Space Force” in the Pentagon. She is a space cadet who hires for queerness over qualifications. She also thinks child mutilations are “critical healthcare.”

She made note of 400 bills – not laws – bills that she calls anti-LGBT. She said laws, but they’re bills. It becomes a law when the president signs it. The woman is an obsessed dingbat.

PJ Media went through 135 bills, and they weren't anti-LGBT. She included parental rights and performance regulations.

Burt worries that if “they can’t be themselves,” they won’t feel safe.

Since when have military officers had to worry about whether they felt free to be themselves and feel safe? Who would want to enroll in this military?

burt thinks she’s given our forces an “operational advantage.” Can you imagine what the Chinese and Russians think of us? This woman should not be in any position of authority.

Democrats have gone insane.

A U.S. Military Lt. General admitting that she will sacrifice qualification for queerness. This is not how you operate a serious military. Our enemies are watching and mocking our delusions. pic.twitter.com/tWiaevsL1S — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) June 15, 2023

