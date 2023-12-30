A Most Terrifying Message from an Independent Reporter

Independent conservative journalist Tayler Hansen posted a terrifying account on social media Friday. He has been the target of a federal investigation by the Biden administration, which the Sentinel previously addressed.

Hansen said the feds have been following him for the past two years over his reporting of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Hansen was reporting on the events that day and was next to Ashli Babbitt inside the Capitol, just moments before she was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer.

In a series of X posts, Hansen wrote on Friday:

BREAKING: I have obtained an internal document from a whistleblower proving I was the victim of an illegitimate investigation from the Federal Government due to my reporting on January 6th.

In the document, I am listed as a Domestic Terrorist (DT), and they went as far as saying I have “violent tendencies” and have resisted arrest (which is completely fabricated.)

In the mission statement, they even mentioned my appearance on @IngrahamAngle.

48 Air Marshals Assigned to Him

I was followed by THREE Air Marshals on 16 different flights, meaning over a 2-year period, I had 48 Air Marshals assigned to me.

That comes out to roughly $100,000 of taxpayer money, and that’s not even including the operational costs, lodging, and other expenses.

They left my occupation blank as well when they knew I was a credentialed reporter on January 6th and had been reporting on breaking news for nearly two years.

I was targeted by the U.S. Government for doing my job and branded a Domestic Terrorist.

Thousands of average Americans are on this same list. Instead of stopping actual terrorism the Government is stalking people who they deem to be ‘dangerous’ and paying for it with YOUR tax dollars. I was followed and harassed for two years— not just in the airport but in my personal life as well.

BLM and Antifa Commies, No Problem

Of course, BLM and ANTIFA rioters never received this kind of treatment and instead were allowed to fly without being stalked by the Federal Government. This is all completely one-sided and is clearly motivated by political leanings. There needs to be a serious congressional investigation into the way @DHSgov is handling the Quiet Skies program and what other Government entities they’re colluding with to label Americans (AND REPORTERS!) Domestic Terrorists.

If I face legal repercussions after publishing this story, it is blatant retaliation on behalf of the Government for exposing this. I am in good health, love my life, and would never do anything to hurt myself or others. I am looking into potential legal actions I can take, as this is completely unacceptable.

