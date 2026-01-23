Dr. Oz Uncovers a Possible $400M Fraud in Minnesota

Dr. Mehmet Oz and Jim O’Neill are on a mission to find out what is going on in Minnesota Medicaid fraud.

They found a former linen factory transformed into 400 Medicaid businesses that generate almost $400 million in billing. Dr. Oz reports:

“Why did no one in the state figure out this was a concern? Perplexingly to me, in a place of this nature, an industrial complex that people would not come to for child care or autism care or transportation support, how is it possible this could come up like an abscess in the heart of Minneapolis, and nobody was watching?!”

“They generated about $380 million of billing that you, the taxpayer, were putting up. That means roughly each business had a million dollars of billing.”

“It’s an industrial area. There’s no reason that you have a mother bring her child.”

“You can’t imagine getting extra business support. An autistic child probably wouldn’t want to come here. You hear the noise. It’s just not a hospitable place.”

“The question is, how is it possible that 400 businesses billing almost $400 million were able to thrive here?!”

“I think it’s because they weren’t looking. They didn’t want to know that this problem was happening here.”

It certainly needs to be checked out, and the officials in Minnesota appear to be asleep.