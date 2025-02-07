Democrats Perform at the Department of Education

By
M Dowling
-
0

Radical Democrats tried to get into the Department of Education building and were blocked by security. Mad Max acted like she always acts. The contingent, acting immaturely, verbally abused the guard, who was just doing his job.

They can make an appointment like everyone else. They refused to do that, and it’s against their rules.

All the world is a stage for Democrats. Everything is planned and performed. It works for them.

Watch:

The guard’s response to their bullying was that he’d stand there all night to keep them out. They must make an appointment and have an escort, just like us peasants.

They wouldn’t do it. The goal was to make a scene. The mob wanted to create chaos and blame it on President Trump.

Mad Max asked the guard if he’d shoot them.


