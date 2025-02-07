Democrats Perform at the Department of Education

Radical Democrats tried to get into the Department of Education building and were blocked by security. Mad Max acted like she always acts. The contingent, acting immaturely, verbally abused the guard, who was just doing his job.

They can make an appointment like everyone else. They refused to do that, and it’s against their rules.

All the world is a stage for Democrats. Everything is planned and performed. It works for them.

Watch:

The guard’s response to their bullying was that he’d stand there all night to keep them out. They must make an appointment and have an escort, just like us peasants.

They wouldn’t do it. The goal was to make a scene. The mob wanted to create chaos and blame it on President Trump.

The man blocking Maxine Waters and her insurrectionists from the Department of Education tells them he’ll stand there ALL NIGHT to deny them entry What a PATRIOT. https://t.co/qao8sbLzk1 pic.twitter.com/TNRAVSiNTD — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 7, 2025

Mad Max asked the guard if he’d shoot them.

BREAKING: Democrats are trying to storm the Department of Education! Maxine Waters and Maxwell Frost are trying to force their way past the guards. At one point, Waters asks the guards if they have firearms and if they will shoot them. Is this an insurrection? pic.twitter.com/WBN9bxD1uF — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 7, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email