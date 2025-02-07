The Crony Global Climate Industry Is on the Ropes

People are turning their backs on the climate change agenda, especially the net zero push. It is partly due to the expense and the fact it is based on bad science and because pulling so-called fossil fuels out of the European economy would send them to African standards of living.

The Trump tax reforms threaten to take what is left of Europe’s economy and bring it to America.

Their companies have to report their footprints. It has all but frozen manufacturing in Europe before this.

They are going to have problems competing with the Trump US. India and China have always treated the climate agenda as a joke while we shot ourselves in the foot. Trump is ending it in the US.

The fleecing will likely come to an end. Either the Green New Deal dies or Europe dies.

