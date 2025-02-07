USAID Funded NGOs Who Facilitated Unvetted Illegal Migration

USAID funded NGOs, many of whom funded illegal immigration into this country. George Soros has poured billions into subverting America, funding radical NGOs and so-called non-profits, directly and indirectly.

He has fueled the migration chaos, tearing Western nations apart. His NGOs fund mass illegal migration to destabilize Western societies. With the help of taxpayer grants from USAID, he bankrolls activist groups that attack law enforcement and block ICE from deporting violent criminals.

If you criticize him, they call you an anti-Semite, but he is funding anti-Israel groups marching in major cities.

His media empire spreads propaganda to weaken national sovereignty and embolden open borders. His Soros-owned KCBS radio is under investigation for leaking the live locations of ICE agents—putting American law enforcement in danger.

It’s not only Soros, but he is a mover and shaker who is the architect of the Open Society mass migration plan.

Only an enemy would do this to another country Only a traitor would do it to his own Share if you agree that there must be consequences for this betrayal https://t.co/BkqsRstugX — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 6, 2025

This lovely Biden-Harris administration also arranged for them to get the jobs. Not satire, not a mistake, and not fake news:

