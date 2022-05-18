Democrats Pick a “$#@ Batman” for US Senate

Pennsylvania Democrat, John Fetterman heard gunfire and saw a man running away. He told his child to go in and call 911. That was nine years ago and it still haunts him every campaign.
He chased the man down with a shotgun and held him at bay until the police came.
The captured man – who is black – was jogging in full jogging gear. He was unarmed and the noises Fetterman heard was firecrackers.
RAAAACIST.
Fetterman was the Mayor of the Pittsburgh area of Braddock at the time.
He claims he couldn’t see his race at the time.
We are sorry that Mr. Fetterman is ill and it seems a lot of Democrats felt sorry for him too. He’s now the Democrat candidate for the US Senate.
Democrats are afraid his seemingly racist act will depress black voter turnout.
NOT EVERYONE IS BUYING IT
Fetterman’s excuses aren’t popular with some people, like the last black mayor of Philadelphia.
“He’s not shooting straight on this, no pun intended. Just ‘fess up. Apologize,” said Michael Nutter, Philadelphia’s last Black mayor, who served until 2016.
“All this other stuff — that he was the chief law enforcement officer or that he didn’t know the guy was Black — just doesn’t really sound like he wants to tell the truth,” added Nutter, who is neutral in the Senate primary. “It’s not helping him. Figuratively speaking, he’s shooting himself in the foot, and he doesn’t have to.”
His Opponent Didn’t Think Much of His Excuses
Police said in their report they arrived and found Fetterman’s truck parked in the middle of the roadway.
He was holding a black shotgun in his hands and continued screaming at cops that he knew that the jogger “was shooting.” The man was searched for weapons but he was unarmed.
One of his opponents in the race, Kenyatta, said that while he did not believe Fetterman to be a racist, his actions still constituted an “act of gun violence.”
“I don’t think the parallels stop at Ahmaud Aubery,” Kenyatta said. “You can also look at Trayvon Martin. You can look at Kyle Rittenouse – people who feel like they can be vigilantes. I mean, John is not f–ing Batman. There’s no way you can look at his behavior and say this is appropriate. … He has to model a basic level of leadership. A part of leadership is owning up to mistakes. … What he did was wrong. He knows it was wrong.”
Sean Davis’s comment about Frankenstein refers to his physical appearance. Some say he looks like Frankenstein.
Pennsylvania Democrats just nominated as their Senate candidate a frankenstein who pulled a gun on an unarmed black jogger for the crime of being black while jogging. https://t.co/5KlF5J25Lt
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 18, 2022
Most people live on top of each other in the city. I don’t have that problem. The signs on the fence say, “No Tresspassing” and that means something here. There is no reason for someone I don’t know to be jogging on my property. They will be asked to leave – ONCE! If they don’t speak English, that’s their problem. I am not going try and figure out why thay are on my property; especially at night, with much of the Government refusing to maintain Law & Order.
A problem in the Big Blue cities is no one cares about property rights. In some places you can’t even put up a fence and let the dogs run around the yard. Big Blue Cities create their own crime problems by taking away the rights of Property Owners and Home Owners. That creates want-to-be Batmen.
Fences make good neighbors, acreage creates real good neighbors. In my area, you hear gunshots often; especially around deer season. Many of my neighbors have their own gun range so gunshots don’t freak me out; trespassers do because there is a doorbell at the gate for a reason.