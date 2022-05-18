A Woman’s Right to Choose at Any Point in the Child’s Life Up Next

How do we get to the point where a woman says this about a child? I’m not sure if she meant it, but she sure sounds like she does. This is horrific to me. This is a human being and she’s talking about murder. A mother doesn’t get to kill a human being she gave birth to, period.
She’s not choosing. That’s a euphemism. She’s murdering if she kills a human being.
There are times when a parent has to abort a baby, but it should be rare and necessary, not based on gender as one example. It seems we are possibly moving on to actual murder. It’s not a gigantic leap from late-term abortion.
The US already has the most extreme abortion laws in the world. There is no end that’s why we need limits.
This came from Lila Rose’s Twitter site:
INSANE:
Do you support abortion after birth?
“It’s always a woman’s right to choose”
I can kill my 2-year-old?
“It’s her choice”
At any point in the child’s life?
“It’s a woman’s right to choose”
If a preborn child can be killed, we are all at risk
RT!#BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/wKPxdvGLY0
— Live Action (@LiveAction) May 14, 2022
These are the limits for ten other countries. Don’t doubt that we are extreme (Canada, North Korea, South Korea, China, and Vietnam have evil laws like ours).
|Russia
|12 weeks
|Thailand
|12 weeks
|Cambodia
|14 weeks
|Spain
|14 weeks
|France
|14 weeks
|Germany
|14 weeks
|Sweden
|18 weeks
|Italy
|13 weeks
|Ireland
|12 weeks
|Iceland
|22 weeks
It’s sick out there and getting sicker. This is the kind of thing that happens when people, for their own convenience, embrace a “Godless society”.
I recently talked with my teenage daughter about the Abortion Issues since it’s in the news. She thinks I’m a extremest because I’ll go as far as viability, i.e. 26 weeks. But then I’m a guy. She says once there is a heartbeat it is a child and anytime after that is Murder. That’s only like 6 weeks!
It seems like most of her generation is on board with this. My oldest Daughter is in her late 20’s and the first trimester (13 weeks) is her limit. My Wife believes Life begins at Conception.
The more I talk to people, almost no one supports a Third Trimester Abortion. Only the 2 California Bleeding Heart Liberals in my whole Family (both woman) support anytime abortion. More 2/3s the woman I’ve asked only support 1st Trimester and a surprising number think life begins at Conception. So where do Liberals get the idea that the majority of America supports anytime abortion on demand? It just reinforces the fact that Liberals are Mentally Ill.
The woman in the Video apparently believes that at anytime in her child’s life she has the “right to chose” to murder them, even after birth. That’s beyond extreme. This Black Woman in the Video is a danger to society! How many more like her are out there?