Depicting George Washington Only as a Slave Holder Is the Left’s Idea of History

A judge ruled against the Trump administration on Monday over an executive order, titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” to remove an exhibit from Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia about nine people enslaved by George Washington.

The order instructed the Interior Department to ensure that the nation’s museums, parks, and landmarks do not display anything that “inappropriately disparages Americans past or living.”

U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe ruled that the exhibit should be reinstated while the lawsuit plays out, citing George Orwell’s 1984, writing, “As if the Ministry of Truth in George Orwell’s 1984 now existed, with its motto ‘Ignorance is Strength,’ this Court is now asked to determine whether the federal government has the power it claims—to dissemble and disassemble historical truths when it has some domain over historical facts.”

“It does not,” she said.

The Interior Department said Tuesday it has appealed the court’s ruling, while White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers called the lawsuit premature and based on “inaccurate and mischaracterized information.”

Over-Emphasis on Slavery

George Washington and his wife owned slaves. Unfortunately, it was common to own slaves on plantations at the time. One can’t reasonably put present-day values onto people who lived hundreds of years ago.

The display was put up without context or his successes to disparage our founding.

A new lawsuit has been filed against the administration by a coalition of conservation and historical organizations, who contend that National Park Service policies are stripping America’s national parks of both history and science.

The Daily Beast claimed the administration is rewriting history, and the judge thinks it is Orwellian. However, the hardcore left only wants to record negative US history. It’s a problem. They prefer the communist Howard Zinn version of US history.

It is tragic that we had slave owners in the past, but it is not all of our history, and it’s not who we are now, except for Biden who allowed trafficking across our open borders.