Democrats Plan to Sit on Every GOP Select Committee

Republicans boycotted the meetings Democrats held, but Democrats are taking the opposite tack.

“It’s in our best interest to make sure we are representing the will of the caucus and the American public, and that Republicans don’t have an opportunity behind closed doors to shape, and to add to, these conspiracy theories,” he said, according to The Hill.

One of the committees they want to control is the Jim Jordan committee to look into the weaponization of the DOJ and FBI.

Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif. calls it the “tin-foil hat” committee. If nothing else, Democrats are predictable. They don’t have to have a legitimate argument. They can just call opponents names and lie.

We don’t yet know which Democrats will sit on these committees, but we don’t doubt Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, and people like Omar will be on the committees to spread conspiracies. Expect a lot of filibustering and media collusion.

Jim Jordan believes he can expose these people. If he can’t, no one can.