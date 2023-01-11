Pfizer scientist: “I work for an evil corporation…Our organization is run on COVID money”

In an undercover video from Project Veritas, a Pfizer senior associate scientist named Chris Croce expresses concerns about the mRNA shots being linked to a form of heart inflammation called myocarditis as early as 2021.

Pfizer knew but continued to push the “safe and 100% effective” mantra, even for the youth.

“These data confirm the favorable efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine and position us to submit a Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in an April 2021 release. “The high vaccine efficacy observed through up to six months following a second dose and against the variant prevalent in South Africa provides further confidence in our vaccine’s overall effectiveness.”

In the video, the Pfizer scientist admitted that the mRNA Covid shots were being tested for a potential link to myocarditis.

“I work for an evil corporation…Our organization is run on COVID money,” he says.

Big Pharma has long known of potential Covid-19 vaccine side effects…They just didn’t want to say so publicly. In 2021 @Pfizer scientist Chris Croce told our journalist that they were already testing for links between their vaccine and myocarditis… What did @Pfizer find? pic.twitter.com/CTNNHT6pFu — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 9, 2023

Project Veritas has released four videos exposing Pfizer, what they knew, and how they handled it at the expense of people’s health globally.

THE FOURTH VIDEO EXPLAINS THEY KNEW ABOUT NATURAL IMMUNITY

Nick Karl, a Pfizer scientist, said, “When somebody is naturally immune — like they got COVID — they probably have more antibodies against the virus…When you actually get the virus, you’re going to start producing antibodies against multiple pieces of the virus…So, your antibodies are probably better at that point than the [COVID] vaccination.”

Chris Croce, Pfizer Senior Associate Scientist, confirmed Karl’s assessment. “You’re protected for longer” if you have natural COVID antibodies compared to the COVID vaccine.

Another Pfizer Scientist Rahul Khandke said, “If you have [COVID] antibodies built up, you should be able to prove that you have those built up.”

The #TwitterFiles reveal that COVID-19 natural immunity was being censored on social media. You might recall when we caught a @Pfizer scientist saying your antibodies are better than their vax. ‘Your [COVID] antibodies are probably better than the [Pfizer] vaccination.’ pic.twitter.com/0QanaXbmnQ — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 9, 2023

