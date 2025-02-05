Democrats Rage & Trump Talks About Occupying Gaza

Crazed Democrats want to shut down the Senate. They are instigating riots and screaming, “We are at war.”

Rep. LaMonica McIver screamed, “We will fight. We’ve been out here a long time. And God damn it, shut down the Senate. We are at war.”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley bellowed, “I want to say to our Republican colleagues — pay attention. We’re here today in the hopes that you will see the light. But if you do not see the light, we will bring the fire. Resist!”

Democrats are used to being the aggressors, but now they must scrape and claw to get a message that works.

Rep. LaMonica McIver: “GODDAMN IT SHUT DOWN THE SENATE…. WE ARE AT WAR.” pic.twitter.com/PtytpbIl4M — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 4, 2025

Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls for violence: “I want to say to our Republican colleagues — pay attention. We’re here today in the hopes that you will see the light. But if you do not see the light, we will bring the fire. Resist!” pic.twitter.com/YpUzB8EVt0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 4, 2025

The Netanyahu-Trump’s press conference won’t go over well!

At the same time, during a live conference with President Trump and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, President Trump said he is considering taking over Gaza, rebuilding it, and making it a place of peace where people in the area can live without fear and terrorism. Netanyahu likes the idea as opposed to another terrorist group, such as the Palestinian Authority, taking it over with the same people living in it.

That should add to Democrat fury.

President Trump said he has a lot of support for the idea, but I don’t know how Americans will feel. It is another occupation in a perilous land.

President Trump wants to send the Gazans to other lands where they can live in peace. No one wants them.

Trump said it is only under consideration, and a decision will be made in the next four weeks.

This is taking the monkey off other nation’s backs and putting it on our backs.

Trump also said he hated sanctioning Iran, but he has to do it.

I’m starting to understand why Bibi Netanyahu accepted the ceasefire deal in January. Donald Trump just said America will take over Gaza and remove all Arabs permanently from the strip. What a historical moment this is. pic.twitter.com/4YgHJ8R68z — ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) February 5, 2025

